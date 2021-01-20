Garza County provides COVID-19 update on Wednesday, Jan. 20

POST, Texas — Garza County officials released an update Wednesday morning concerning the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.
As of January 20, 2021 there were 278 total confirmed cases with 262 listed as recovered and 13 deaths.
by: EverythingLubbock.com Digital Media Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.comPosted: / Updated:
POST, Texas — Garza County officials released an update Wednesday morning concerning the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.
As of January 20, 2021 there were 278 total confirmed cases with 262 listed as recovered and 13 deaths.