Garza County provides COVID-19 update on Wednesday

Local News

by: EverythingLubbock.com Digital Media Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

Posted: / Updated:

(Nexstar Media Group/EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

POST, Texas — Garza County officials released an update Wednesday morning concerning the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.

As of January 13, 2021 there were 277 total confirmed cases with 262 listed as recovered and 13 deaths.

EverythingLubbock.com continues ongoing coverage of the coronavirus (COVID-19) as it impacts Lubbock, the South Plains region, Texas and the U.S.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar