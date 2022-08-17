LUBBOCK, Texas — Bolton’s Service Station at 6310 19th Street will host an event Wednesday, rolling back the gas price to $2.38 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Mayor Tray Payne announced on social media, the first 200 cars to show up between the scheduled event hours would get discounted gasoline.

Americans for Prosperity-Texas (AFP-TX) announced it as the “True Cost of Washington” Gas Price Drop Event.

Charles Bolton, Manager of Bolton Oil, expressed excitement for the event saying it was “Good exposure [for the company] and it was nice to do something helpful for the community.”