LUBBOCK, Texas — Fire crews in Lubbock responded to a gas leak that Lubbock Fire Rescue said caused evacuations.

According to LFR, the call came in at 9:17 a.m. to the 1700 block of East 25th Street. Crews were monitoring air conditions while a gas company was working to isolate a leaking 2-inch line. Just after 11:00 a.m., LFR said the leak was stopped.

LFR said five homes were evacuated. The staging area for those displaced was at the church at East 24th Street and M.L.K. Jr Blvd.