LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue responded for a gas leak Tuesday morning in the 5300 block of 68th Street. Then, in the afternoon, LFR said the leak was isolated.

Firefighters at one point requested two buses from Citibus just in case evacuations became necessary.

An LBK Alert at 11:19 a.m. said, “66th Street is closed between Albany and Bangor for a gas leak, seek alternative routes of travel.”

“As of now, natural gas levels in and around adjacent structures do not warrant evacuation,” LFR said while firefighters were still on scene. “Gas levels in the surrounding residences are being evaluated. Monitoring will continue until the leak has been stopped.”

LFR was called just before 10:30 for the leak. At 1:30 p.m., LFR publicly announced the leak was isolated.