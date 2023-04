LUBBOCK, Texas– A Lubbock neighborhood was evacuated on Monday afternoon following a gas leak in the 7800 block of Oakridge Avenue, according to Lubbock Fire Rescue.

According to LFR, the initial call came in at 3:34 p.m. for a ruptured gas line.

LFR said fire crews arrived and saw a “a gas line bubbling from the ground.”

The gas company was called to isolate the gas line.

LFR confirmed to EverythingLubbock.com the gas line was isolated and the case was taken over Atmos Energy.