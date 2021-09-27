Update: Gas leak reported near 89th & Quaker Monday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews were dispatched to a reported gas leak in South Lubbock Monday morning.

According to Lubbock Fire Rescue, the leak was reported around 9:45 a.m. near 89th Street and Quaker Avenue.

LFR said a construction crew stuck at four-inch gas line.

Firefighters were monitoring gas levels in the area while Atmos Energy crews were working to seal the leak.

A spokesperson for Atmos Energy told EverythingLubbock.com two homes were evacuated as a precaution.

Quaker Avenue was blocked off between 89th and 92nd Streets, and the public was asked to avoid the area.

Atmos Energy said the repair could take several hours.

