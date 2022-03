LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue evacuated homes and shut down traffic near 82nd Street and Vicksburg Avenue after a gas line was struck Thursday, authorities confirmed.

Crews responded around 11:30 a.m. after a construction crew hit a gas line, according to LFR.

Roads were shut down on 82nd Street from Utica to Vinton Avenue. Vicksburg from 82nd to 84th Street was also closed.

Check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.