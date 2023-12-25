LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue said no injuries were reported after a gas line fire late Christmas Eve night near the intersection of 29th Street and Kewanee Avenue.

LFR said crews were called just after 11:15 p.m. LFR stated in a social media post, “The 911 caller advised that they heard a loud boom before the fire started.”

Photo: Lubbock Fire Rescue

Crews protected nearby homes while ATMOS isolated the line. The gas line was next to a residence, but LFR said it suffered minimal damage “thanks to the swift work of fire crews.”