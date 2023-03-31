LUBBOCK, Texas — According to AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch, the statewide gas price average in Texas is $3.16 for a gallon for regular unleaded fuel.

A survey found that of all the major metropolitan areas, “drivers in El Paso are paying the most at $3.45 per gallon while drivers in Lubbock are paying at least $2.97 per gallon.”

“The national average price for a regular unleaded is $3.49 which is five cents more…and 75 cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year,” according to an article.

“Fuel demand is back above 9 million barrels a day”, according to the Energy Information Administration. It is usually seen during the busy summer travel months.

Drivers in Texas are paying the ninth lowest gas prices according to gassprices.aaa.com, while drivers in California are paying the most at $4.83 on average of regular unleaded per gallon.

