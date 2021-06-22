Gas prices are on the rise while lumber costs decrease

LUBBOCK, Texas — The price of gas in Lubbock is up $1.05 since this time last year, averaging at about $2.72 per gallon.

AAA Texas said there was a 52 percent increase in drivers traveling over Memorial Day weekend, which is increasing the demand for crude oil and adding to higher rates at the pump.

“Starting at the beginning of the year, we started seeing the price of oil increase. West Texas Intermediate [crude oil is] now over $70 dollars a barrel,” said Daniel Armbruster with AAA Texas Community Relations. “At one point it was under $50 a barrel, so it’s increasing.”

On the other hand, lumber prices have decreased around 40 percent since May.

Typically, lumber is measured around $350 per thousand board feet. That price increased to $1700 in May and has recently dropped down to around $900 in June.

While this is a step in the right direction, local home renovator Travis Turner said it’ll take time before builders and developers see any impact.

“The market has to correct for lumber and it takes time to trickle down to places like Lubbock,” said Turner. “It’s going to start from the top and work it’s way back down.”

In this case, many local businesses will stick with the price ranges they are at now in order to make up any losses brought on by increased supply products.

“Your going to see some builders and some other home remodelers like myself try to recoup some money that was lost with high prices when they had to readjust their prices” said Turner.