LUBBOCK, Texas — With Christmas just a few days away, you might want to keep in mind the price of gas when traveling to and from Lubbock.

As of December 21, Lubbock average gas prices for regular fuel are $2.59, while diesel fuel averages $3.49, according to AAA gas prices.

Comparing December regular gas prices to November’s regular gas prices, Lubbock saw a $0.17 decrease in the month of December for regular fuel with the November gas price being $2.76.

When looking back at regular gas prices last year in December compared to this year, Lubbock saw a minimal increase of $0.06, according to AAA gas prices.