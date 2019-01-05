Gas prices start 2019 down more than 30 cents, AAA Texas reports

(Photo from MGN Online)

LUBBOCK, Texas - The statewide gas price average in Texas for a gallon regular unleaded fuel was down to $1.92 on Saturday, according to AAA Texas.

Saturday's price was roughly 4 cents lower than last week nearly 34 cents lower than this time last year.

“Texans are paying much less for retail gasoline in 2019 compared to the start of last year,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas/AAA New Mexico spokesperson in a news release."

Drivers in the Amarillo and Sherman-Dennison areas are paying the least on average, while the Midland drivers continue to pay the highest prices.

Texas retail gasoline prices have been dropping since mid-October due to falling crude oil prices.

Oil prices are likely to increase in 2019, as OPEC has indicated it will make changes in output.

The national average price on Saturday was $2.25, down roughly 25 cents from this point last year.

According to GasBuddy.com, the average price for regular unleaded in Lubbock was $1.78 on Saturday.