Gebo’s in Littlefield burglarized early Wednesday, firearms taken

LITTLEFIELD, Texas – A number of firearms were stolen from a Littlefield business early Wednesday morning, according to police.

The incident was reported just before 4:00 a.m. at the Gebo’s located in the 500 block of Hall Avenue.

The Littlefield Police Department said officers were called to the business in response to an alarm call.

Officers discovered the business had been burglarized and an unknown number of firearms were taken.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting LPD with the investigation.

CORRECTION: The nature of the crime described by Littlefield Police was a burglary. The headline of this article has been corrected.

