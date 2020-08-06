George and Linda McMahan recognized for Frazier Alumni Pavilion contribution

LUBBOCK, Texas — The following is a news release from the Texas Tech Alumni Association:

The Texas Tech Alumni Association (TTAA) hosted a press conference on Aug. 6 at the Frazier Alumni Pavilion to recognize George and Linda McMahan for their generous philanthropic contribution to the Building on Tradition Capital Campaign to expand the Frazier Alumni Pavilion.

The McMahan’s ongoing commitment to the university and alumni association were recognized by the TTAA at the press conference. Their $1 million lead gift to the campaign sponsored the front ballroom, the Linda and George McMahan Room.

The $6.5 million expansion increased the total square footage of the Frazier Alumni Pavilion to 28,000, including a 4,200-square-foot event area, complete with an upstairs terrace. The newly rennovated state-of-the-art facility, maintains the beautiful Spanish Renaissance architectural style of the the previous structure and campus aesthetic. The expanded facility also provided additional indoor and outdoor meeting space for community, corporate and university events.

“The Frazier Alumni Pavilion is more than a building with brick and mortar; it’s a place where alumni can reconnect, network and host civic and nonprofit organization events,” Courtney Jordan, TTAA associate vice president development, said. “We are grateful for the opportunity to expand the Frazier, allowing us to serve more alumni and community members, and for the McMahans’ tremendous commitment to the campaign.”

With long-lasting roots in the West Texas area, the McMahans have strong ties to the Red Raider community. George McMahan said he’s attended many events at the Frazier Pavilion and is honored to contribute to a campaign that gives back to the Lubbock and Red Raider family.

“When the Texas Tech Alumni Association first approached us about helping expand the Frazier Pavilion, we were a pretty easy sell,” George said. “The Frazier is a Lubbock treasure, not only for Texas Tech, but the community as well because of its multi-functionality.”

Texas Tech alumni have been extremely supportive in the efforts to enhance the iconic building. The contributions and support from the community has helped

McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center 17th and University P.O. Box 45001 Lubbock, Texas 79409 P 806.742.3641 F 806.742.3604 www.TexasTechAlumni.org

enhance a space where alumni and Lubbock residents gather together to create lasting memories.

To thank the McMahans for their lead gift, the TTAA presented them with a bronze Masked Rider replica statue fashioned by renowned sculptor Grant Speed. Contributions such as the one from the McMahans, support the development of Texas Tech University and help innovate the campus. Gifts to fund the campaign are currently being accepted online at texastechalumni.org/frazier-expansion. If you are interested in donor opportunities, please contact Courtney Jordan at courtney.jordan@ttu.edu, or call 806-392-0252.