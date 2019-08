LUBBOCK, Texas — Two Lubbock Chili's Bar and Grill locations are partnering with the local nonprofit Communities in Schools of the South Plains to host two separate "Giveback Nights."

According to a release, on Tuesday, August 27 from 5 p.m. to 10:45 p.m., 15 percent of your ticket will be donated if you present this flyer or mention that you want to support CIS at the Chili's at 607 University Ave.