“Get Counted” Caravan rolling through East Lubbock neighborhoods on Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the U.S. Census Bureau:

On Saturday, September 26 at 10 a.m. the Census Bureau, in partnership with the NAACP and the Dunbar-Manhattan Neighborhood Association, is hosting a “Get Counted” Caravan to encourage residents in Lubbock’s East-side neighborhoods to respond to the 2020 Census before data collection ends September 30.

This caravan is intended to make sure that everyone in these communities knows they count and to complete the census either online at 2020census.gov or by phone 844-330-2020 for English or 844-468-2020 for Spanish.

The caravan will begin at Estacado High School and will travel through Clayton-Carter, Dunbar-Manhattan Heights, Parkway, Yellow House Canyon, Thunderbird, and Chatman Hill neighborhoods which are historically undercounted in the census and have self-response rates lower than Lubbock`s average.

Lubbock Police and Fire and Rescue will lead the car procession comprised of members of the NAACP, Lubbock Compact, We Vote Too, 100 Black Men of West Texas, Parkway Cherry Point, Dunbar-Manhattan Heights, Chatman Hill Neighborhood Associations, East Side Unity, One Lubbock of Habitat 4 Humanity, The Lubbock Roots Council, First Progressive Baptist Church, East Lubbock Art House, The Keepers of My Brother and Sister, and the Texas Speed Gang Car.

The public is welcome to join the car caravan or cheer as it travels through the historic neighborhoods. Caravan participants will meet at Estacado High School, at 9:30 a.m. The Census will offer questionnaire assistance from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mae Simmons Community Center. Food vendors MOJO’s and Hank’s will be at Mae Simmons Community Center Parking lot after the Caravan.

What:

2020 Census Bureau Caravan through East Lubbock Neighborhoods



When:

Saturday, September 26 at 10:00 a.m.



Who:

100 Black Men of West Texas Vice President Leon Williams



Where:

Caravan will begin at Estacado High School 1504 E Itasca Street, and will end at the Mae Simmons Community Center, 2004 Oak Avenue.

(News release from the U.S. Census Bureau)