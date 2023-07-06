LUBBOCK, Texas— Lubbock Christian University’s Accounting Department announced Wednesday it will offer Cram Courses for individual sections of the CPA exam.

A press release stated that the next offering will focus on Financial Accounting and Reporting (FAR).

According to the release, it is a two-day cram course that will be held on the LCU campus in the Christa Dobbs Center for Business on July 14 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on July 15.

“The cram course is designed for exam candidates who have been actively studying for a particular section of the CPA exam and intend to take the section in the near future…” expressed Dr. Laci Richardson, CPA and Assistant Professor of Accounting at LCU.

Additionally the costs for courses will be $300 for LCU alumni and $500 for all others and will include a boxed lunch on Saturday, said the release.

The following are tips and requirements for those interested in participating:



Participants must have access to Becker CPA Exam Review Course

Participants should take at least one of the Becker simulated exams before the cram course

The cram course is most productive for those who have already been studying for the exam section and are within a few weeks of sitting for the exam section

For more information and to register, click here. Further instructions will be emailed after registration.