Get your candy game on: “Treat Map” helps you plan your Halloween route

LUBBOCK, Texas — Halloween is around the corner, and the app “Nextdoor” is getting trick-or-treators ready by making a map of homes getting ready to participate. Choices such as “treat house,” or “allergy free” let parents know ahead of time which route they should take before heading out.

“We just want kids to be safe, so if parents think this is the best way than great,” said Captain Ray Mendoza, Lubbock Police Department. “So long as parents aren’t leaving their kids alone, we are in support.”

Users can just log in to the app by creating a free account, and visit their neighborhood map.

Nextdoor is available for desktop use, as well as iOS and Android.