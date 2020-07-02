Getting a first-time license during the COVID-19 pandemic

LUBBOCK, Texas- The Texas Department of Public Safety has changed the way they operate due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to DPS, all license and identification card services are available.

However, an appointment must be scheduled to receive the services. From now until the end of September, four Texas DPS locations extended their hours until 9 p.m. to help people get caught up. These locations include Plainview Driver’s License Office and Childress Driver’s License office.

Four local teens in the Hub City shared their experience in getting their first time license during the pandemic.

Ashton Ramon was at the DPS office about to take her driving test and she said she was filled with emotions.

“I am actually really nervous like really nervous and excited at the same time,” she said.

Brayden Osterhoudt said before he was able to take his driving test, he had to bring a face covering.

“They make us wear a mask for the driving test and they wouldn’t let us drive without it so I had to bring one,” he said. “As long as we are being safe, I don’t have any issues, I don’t have any breathing issues so I’m fine.”

Tracey Godfrey said he had been trying to get the process going on getting license but the effects of the pandemic slowed everything down.

“You set your appointment and they keep pushing it back because the pandemic kept getting longer and longer and they don’t know when they’re going to open so I just had to keep waiting and setting appointments,” he said.

When the DPS offices closed, he said he decided to go through a third party business to do his driving test. He said he is still waiting to get his license from Austin.