LUBBOCK, Texas — If you have already started Christmas shopping have you thought about getting a gift for a child who may not open a gift Christmas morning? The Lubbock Salvation Army is helping to make sure that does not happen with their Angel Tree program.

Every year the Salvation Army provides clothing and toys for families in need with the help of people in the community.

When a person chooses to adopt a child for Christmas, they become an “angel” helping make their wishes come true.

Salvation Army Major Dawn Worthy says this year presented new challenges, but the missions still the same.

“Knowing that inflation is affecting so many more people, we did a late day so people can come in and get the assistance that they need,” Worthy said.

The Angel Tree program helps parents who are having a hard time financially for various reasons.

“There are many people that were working and [now] struggling,” Worthy said. “Although there are a lot of jobs out there, there aren’t a lot of high paying jobs.”

Worthy says this year angels have been flying off the trees, and there is one key factor that can’t be forgotten.

“You want to make sure that you bring those back, so that we can process them for distribution,” Worthy said.

On the back of each angel there is a list of locations gifts can be dropped off. In addition, there is an option to scan the QR code to purchase gifts straight through the registry.

“If we can dig in our pockets and do a little bit of something for someone and provide Christmas for even just one child,” Worthy said.

It is not too late to adopt a child this holiday season, you have until December 10th. For more information visit the Salvation Army website.