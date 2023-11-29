LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, Lubbock County Commissioner Precinct 3, Gilbert A. Flores, announced his candidacy at the Lubbock County Court House.
Flores has served Lubbock County for 24 years and said he looks forward to serving another term.
