GINWT announces Nick Robinson as new Director of Retail

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Goodwill Industries of Northwest Texas:

Goodwill Industries of Northwest Texas (GINWT) is pleased to announce the new Director of Retail, Nick Robinson. His role involves overseeing the management and operations of the eight stores in the GINWT area, including Lubbock, Wolfforth, Plainview and Amarillo. Robinson comes to Lubbock after his most recent seven-year position in New Orleans as District Manager for Goodwill where he oversaw operations for six stores. Before that he was a Goodwill store manager who was chosen to move to various locations in Louisiana in order to increase productivity, sales and customer service experiences for those stores.

Robinson began his new role six months ago, but he is not new to the retail industry or to working with Goodwill. He brings a tremendous amount of retail experience with him to Goodwill Lubbock. Robinson’s extensive background and education, along with his passion for working with Goodwill and focus on customer service through employee and management training, made him the right fit for Goodwill Industries of Northwest Texas.

“Goodwill created a new position, Director of Retail, to enhance overall store performance, management and employee training and to provide the best customer service possible. We were seeking a candidate who had a deep understanding of how the success of our stores directly relates to supporting our mission to create job opportunities for people with barriers to employment. We also wanted to bring someone on board who was dedicated to training employees to increase job satisfaction and provide superior customer service. Nick embodies all of these qualities and more. We are delighted to have him working with our team,” said Robin Raney, President and CEO of Goodwill Industries of Northwest Texas.

Goodwill Industries of Northwest Texas is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with a mission of creating job opportunities for people with barriers to employment. This mission is supported by its Training, Placement and Life Skills (T-PALS) program, which is committed to helping people find jobs, whether within Goodwill itself or in the community, through free job training and placement services and classes focused on resume writing, interview skills and job search techniques, as well as beginning, intermediate and advanced computer classes. For more information, visit www.goodwillnwtexas.org.

(News release from Goodwill Industries of Northwest Texas)