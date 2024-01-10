LUBBOCK, Texas — As Lubbock settles into the new year, it also marks the beginning of Girl Scout Cookie season. EverythingLubbock.com has compiled a list of cookies offered, and where you can grab yourself these delicious treats.

Here is a list of cookies being offered this season:

Adventurefuls – Brownie-inspired cookies topped with caramel flavored crème with a hint of sea salt.

– Brownie-inspired cookies topped with caramel flavored crème with a hint of sea salt. Caramel Chocolate Chip – Cookies with rich caramel, semisweet chocolate chips, and a hint of sea salt. Gluten free.

– Cookies with rich caramel, semisweet chocolate chips, and a hint of sea salt. Gluten free. Caramel deLites | Samoas – Cookies with caramel, coconut, and chocolaty stripes .

– Cookies with caramel, coconut, and chocolaty stripes . Do-si-dos | Peanut Butter Sandwich – Crunchy oatmeal sandwich cookies with peanut butter filling.

– Crunchy oatmeal sandwich cookies with peanut butter filling. Girl Scout S’mores – Crunchy graham sandwich cookies with chocolate and marshmallow filling.

– Crunchy graham sandwich cookies with chocolate and marshmallow filling. Lemonades – Shortbread cookies topped with a tangy lemon-flavored icing.

– Shortbread cookies topped with a tangy lemon-flavored icing. Lemon-Ups – Lemon cookies baked with inspiring messages.

– Lemon cookies baked with inspiring messages. Peanut Butter Patties | Tagalongs – Cookies layered with peanut butter and covered with a chocolate coating.

– Cookies layered with peanut butter and covered with a chocolate coating. Thin Mints – Chocolate cookies dipped in a delicious mint chocolate coating.

– Chocolate cookies dipped in a delicious mint chocolate coating. Toast-Yay! – Toast-shaped cookies full of French toast flavor and dipped in icing.

– Toast-shaped cookies full of French toast flavor and dipped in icing. Toffee-tastic – Buttery cookies with sweet, crunchy toffee bits. Gluten free.

– Buttery cookies with sweet, crunchy toffee bits. Gluten free. Trefoils – Shortbread cookies inspired by the original Girl Scout cookie recipe.

Keep in mind some cookies may have different names due to Girls Scouts having two different licensed bakers, according to the Girl Scouts website.

Here is where you can find a Girl Scout cookie stand in Lubbock:

Friday, January 19

Chick-Fil-A: 8225 University Ave

8225 University Ave Cook’s Garage: 11002 US-87 D

11002 US-87 D Fazoli’s: 4008 82nd St

Saturday, January 20

Chick-Fil-A: 8225 University Ave

8225 University Ave Cook’s Garage: 11002 US-87 D

11002 US-87 D Fazoli’s: 4008 82nd St

4008 82nd St Lone Star Pack n Ship: 2614 130th St – Suite 5

2614 130th St – Suite 5 LUB Walmart #861-Food Door/Quaker and South Loop 289 : 4215 S Loop 289

: 4215 S Loop 289 LUB Walmart #861-Pharm Door/Quaker and South Loop 289: 4215 S Loop 289

Sunday, January 21