Girl Scouts attend Cookie University Saturday in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas - Lubbock-area Girl Scouts descended on the Science Spectrum on Saturday to attend Cookie University.
The program prepares the Girl Scouts for the upcoming cookie season, which will kickoff later this month.
Through interactive activities, the girls learn five skills: goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics.
There are roughly 28,000 girls and adults in the Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains.
To learn more about the Girl Scout Cookie Program, volunteer, reconnect, donate, or join, call 800-582-7272 or visit www.gs-top.org.
