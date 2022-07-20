The following is a press release from the Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains:



LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) —Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains (GSTOP) is excited to invite the public to Desserts First, an intimate evening featuring local chefs’ Girl Scout Cookie inspired desserts, wine, and a silent auction. This event supports Girl Scouts in Lubbock and the Girl Scout mission to build girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place.

The event will take place Thursday, September 15, from 5:30 – 8 p.m. at The Texas Tech Club-WESTSIDE. Desserts First is sponsored by Wells Fargo Advisors and chaired by Monica Delgado.

Individual tickets are $50 each and can be purchased online at gs-strong.org/DF2022.

This year’s featured chefs are:

Chef Andrew Seccareccio, The Willows Event Center*

Ashley Smith, Ashley’s Own Eats & Treats*

Chef Tasha Teel, The Cakery*

Marsha Johnson, Sweet Creations*

Patricia Tuthill, Just Desserts*

Chef Samantha Beach, Texas Sweet Box

Chef Angie Ragan, Salt by Angie

Chef Emily Russell, Top Tier

K’Leigh Fountain, Sugar Momma’s Bakery

Breana Garcia, Bree’s Cakes and Creations

Chef Xandria Burke, The Texas Tech Club

Destiny Adams, Tumbleweeds & Sage

*Returning chef

We are Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains

Girl Scouts bring their dreams to life and work together to build a better world. Through programs throughout north and west Texas and the Oklahoma panhandle, Girl Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges—whether they want to climb to the top of a tree or the top of their class, lace up their boots for a hike or advocate for climate justice, or make their first best friends. Backed by trusted adult volunteers, mentors, and millions of alums, Girl Scouts lead the way as they find their voices and make changes that affect the issues most important to them. To join us, volunteer, reconnect, or donate, visit gs-top.org.

