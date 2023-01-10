LUBBOCK, Texas — Girl Scouts of the Texas Oklahoma Plains will kick off its 2023 Girl Scout Cookie Season on Friday, January 13.

According to a press release, the Girl Scout Cookie Program is the world’s largest entrepreneurial program for girls.

The 2023 Girl Scout Cookie Season runs from January 13 through March 5.

“Girl Scouts gain new experiences through the Cookie Program – not only in learning how to run a business, but in their own ability to hit individual goals they set to utilize cookie proceeds to attend Girl Scout summer camps and travel trips, said Becky Burton, CEO of Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains in the press release. “The effort of Girl Scouts of all ages, whether five-year-old Daisies or 17-year-old Ambassadors, builds their confidence in their own abilities and is always a joy to watch as their faith in themselves grows. I’ve never met a Girl Scout that doesn’t have memories of the cookie program.”

Here’s how you can purchase Girl Scout Cookies this year:

If you know a registered Girl Scout, reach out to her to find out how she’s selling cookies.

Visit the Girl Scout Cookie Finder to find a booth near you.

Don’t want to take the cookies home, but want to support Girl Scouts? Stop by any Cookie Booth and donate to Cookies for Heroes. Girl Scouts will make sure your cookie purchase is donated to a first responder in their area.

If you know a Girl Scout, ask how she is selling cookies via the Smart Cookie® online platform for direct shipment or local delivery. Now through February 19, enjoy $7.50 off shipping on orders of nine or more boxes of cookies. Beginning February 17, customers can enter their zip code to purchase cookies online from a local troop for direct shipment.

Girl Scouts in grades K–12 can start their journey to fun, friendship, and new experiences by joining the world’s largest entrepreneurial organization for girls at any point in the year. Girls can join and adults can become volunteers at www.gs-top.org/join.