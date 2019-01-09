Girl Scouts to kick off world’s largest girl-led entrepreneurial program at Cookies Now!

The following is news release from the Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains:

Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains is excited to kick off the 2019 Cookie Season on January 12 at Cookies Now!, a special event where Girl Scouts and their parents pick up their initial stock of Girl Scout Cookies and start their Cookie businesses.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program supports amazing experiences for girls, including travel, service projects, outdoor adventure, and science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) programs.

When :

Saturday, January 12

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where :

Indiana Baptist Church

9507 Indiana Avenue, 79423

We’re the Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains

We’re 28,000 strong-28,000 girls and adults who believe every girl can change the world. It began more than 100 years ago with one woman, Juliette “Daisy” Gordon Low, who believed in the power of every girl. Today, we continue her vision of building girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place by helping them discover their inner strength, passions, and talents. And with programs from the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles to Fort Worth, there’s a chance for every girl to do something amazing. To volunteer, reconnect, donate, or join, call 800-687-4475 or visit www.gs-top.org.

(News release from the Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains)