MIAMI, Fla. — A woman accused of stabbing and killing Texas Tech University alumnus Christian Tobechukwu Obumseli in April, was arrested and charged with his murder Wednesday, according to the Miami Herald.

The Miami Herald said Courtney Clenney, 26, was charged in connection to his death. The Miami Herald identified her as Obumseli’s girlfriend.

A press release by the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office said a press conference would be held Thursday to announce the charges filed. The arrest warrant was sealed, the release said.

Obumseli, 27, went to Texas Tech from 2015 to 2017, according to his LinkedIn page.

A GoFundMe was set up by his family after his death. As of Wednesday, it had raised over $82,000.