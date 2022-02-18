LUBBOCK, Texas – The YWCA has a program called ‘Girls Just Want To’ that strives to empower women with support and more resources. Every 6 weeks, the meeting has a different theme. The most recent one was all about the ins and outs of running for public office.

Newcomer to the program Bethany Luna said she’s been interested in getting involved, but the process can be confusing. It’s inspiring to hear from other women who can shed insight and share stories about what they’ve been able to accomplish in their positions.

Luna said the stories about women who have overcome obstacles were inspiring.

“That’s why I’m running, because I want to be able to do things like that for other people,” she said. “And knowing that there are other women already doing it makes me feel brave enough to do it, too.”

Another member, Angelina Mojica, now running for seat on Lubbock ISD’s school board, said the program creates a sense of sisterhood.

“The beauty of this group is women coming together and empowering other women to take leadership for their communities and stand up for their causes,” Mojica said.

YWCA of Lubbock’s Executive Director Glenda Mathis said the program’s purpose is to provide support and most importantly a safe place for women to feel encouraged to ask their questions and voice their opinions.

“I think women do have a hard time finding a place where they can just have a conversation and really talk about issues that they’re worried about,” Mathis said. “So, giving a forum for women to just brainstorm and think about what we can do. They are problem solvers. And they want to solve problems, rather than think about it forever. And they want to get in, get some action, and move the needle.”

For more information visit the YWCA’s website, visit their location at 6501 University Avenue, or call (806) 993-9922