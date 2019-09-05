Git Up Lubbock: LPD shows off their dance moves for a good cause

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, Lubbock Police Department officers showed off their version of the ‘Git Up Challenge’ by dancing in front of Dunkin Doughnuts.

It’s a viral dance sensation that has been sweeping the nation, but these officers are handling the challenge a little differently.

“We are actually combining the dance moves with our work to help Special Olympics fundraising,” said Olivia Boggs, an Investigator with Lubbock Police Department. “It’s called Cop on Top, and we will be dancing on top of Dunkin Donuts to help our friends at Special Olympics.”

Police want to see your dance moves too! They’re doing the fundraiser on September 13th and 14th from 7am to 11am at 7901 University Ave and 11435 Quaker Ave.