‘Give me the cash … or you will die first’ Man pleads guilty for February bank robbery

Image of David Edward Chambliss from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

LUBBOCK, Texas – David Edward Chambliss, 59, voluntarily pled guilty to bank robbery Tuesday, according to court documents.

According to court records filed Tuesday, Chambliss admitted to robbing a Lubbock bank February 24 by demanding the teller “just give [him] the large bills, and don’t make a scene, or this will be bad for you.”

A note recovered from the scene said, “give me the cash, only large bills, within 15 seconds, or you will die first,” according to court records.

Court documents said Chambliss was caught later that day and taken into custody after he confessed to committing the robbery at the Bank of America earlier that day.

According to court documents, Chambliss “provided details that corroborated the teller’s account and admitting to making the threat to obtain money.”

Chambliss could receive a maximum of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.

