LUBBOCK, Texas — Devin Martinez, 30, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Robbery on Thursday, October 12, after he was accused of robbing a man at a game room back in May, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Wednesday.

The affidavit said deputies from the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 6100 block of Highway 84 for reports of a robbery. The victim told dispatch he was “robbed by a man with a stick,” the affidavit said.

The victim was identified as a “worker” of the game room and was found by deputies holding a paper towel to the left side of his head. EMS found a 2-inch gash on the victim’s head and red marks on his neck.

According to the affidavit, Martinez entered the game room and hit the victim multiple times with a stick before robbing him of $500 from the victim’s satchel. Martinez told the victim, “give me the money,” the affidavit said.

Security footage from the gameroom showed Martinez hit the victim multiple times with an object on the left side of his neck and head, the affidavit said.

Martinez was arrested and taken to the Lubbock Detention Center, where he remained as of Wednesday morning on a $150,000 bond, according to online jail records.