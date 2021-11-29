Giving Tuesday kicks off in West Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas — United Supermarkets, along with the Community Foundation of West Texas, prepared Monday to help nonprofit organizations fundraise for Giving Tuesday.

The United Family donated a $5,000 check to Community Foundation of West Texas on Monday to help 62 participating nonprofit organizations fundraise money for Giving Tuesday.

Michelle Tosi-Stephens, the vice president of development of the Community Foundation of West Texas, said along with the donation, their partnership with the United Family will allow people to donate money to those nonprofit organizations when they check out at United stores.

“You have Black Friday, Shop Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday,” said Tosi-Stephens. “Tuesday is the day to really give back what they need. You’ve been spending on loved ones and family and now we want to reach out and help the community.”

Carol Alonzo, marketing and volunteer coordinator at Catholic Charities of Lubbock, said the funds raised through Giving Tuesday will allow them to continue to help families and individuals who have been impacted by financial aspects of the pandemic.

“It’s been a struggle with COVID. A lot of people have lost their jobs, they’ve been ill,” said Alonzo. “We’re seeing an increase in people just needing help in general, whether that be with food vouchers, with clothing vouchers, rent, utilities, [and] medicines.”

Alonzo said a lot of the funding they’ve received to help those through the pandemic is drying out and that they could see more people facing evictions and needing additional resources to help with rent and utilities.

Chris Bost, Executive Director of Wrench it Forward, said the organization helps low-income families get their cars repaired through an application process.

“We get [the applications] and we work with our budget,” said Bost. “We charge $15 an hour and costs on the parts so they have a little bit of responsibility getting the car repaired, but it’s at a cheap rate for people that are on low income.”

Bost said they also help give donated cars to those in need.

“Some of the cars that we’ve given to have gone to people that have come out of incarceration, abuse, neglect and spousal abuse,” said Bost. “They’re hiding from the spouse and they need transportation to get their stuff done and stay away from them.”

To view and donate to organizations participating in Giving Tuesday through Community Foundation of West Texas, click here.