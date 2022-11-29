LUBBOCK, Texas – There has been an overflow of generosity on this giving Tuesday, and if you are looking for an organization to donate to, The American Heart Association can use your help.

Every 40 seconds, someone’s loved one has a heart attack or stroke, and you can help protect the hearts you love.

Lubbock American Heart Association Board Member Cayla Napper says this organization is dear to her heart for many reasons.

“Nearly every person in my family has been affected by heart disease,” Napper said. “I personally have a heart defect, I’m lucky it is not a life threatening one.”

Nationally, every Tuesday after Thanksgiving you can support this generosity movement which helps transform communities from coast to coast, and especially right here in Lubbock.

“Just knowing that the associations, and the American Heart Association in general puts all their funds and resources into continuing innovation it’s just so amazing to me,” Napper said.

For nearly 100 years, The American Heart Association has been fighting to help families by investing 5 billion in research, reducing heart disease by more than 15 percent and introducing more than 19 million patients to quality care.

“I have family members now that have lived multiple more years, that I know they would not have without this research and funding that the American Heart Association puts towards finding new ways to treat all kinds of heart issues,” Napper said.

The association continues to improve lives through CPR training, community nutrition and resources thanks to generous donors.

“We’ve come so far in research,” Napper said. “People that wouldn’t have made it ten years ago, maybe have ten more years of life because of this.”

Donations can be made until November 30, and all donations will be matched dollar-for-dollar up to $500,000. For more information visit the link.