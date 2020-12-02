Giving Tuesday to help nonprofit organizations in West Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas — Giving Tuesday is in effect to help local nonprofit organizations in West Texas fundraise money to help the community.

Michelle Tosi- Stephens, vice president of Development and External Affairs at Community Foundation of West Texas, said their online campaign fundraiser had been open for donations since November 3. Stephens said after Tuesday, United Supermarkets would allow people to make donations at their registers until Sunday, December 7.

This year there are over 50 organizations that are participating in #GivingTuesdayWTX .

Tosi-Stephens said West Texas nonprofits have been struggling due to the pandemic, which in turn affects the clients they help serve.

“Maybe the usual dollars that nonprofits are receiving or in hopes of receiving aren’t going to be there this year, so giving Tuesday is the opportunity to dig a little deeper and help those nonprofits,” said Tosi-Stephens.

One organization participating in Giving Tuesday is Voices of Hope Rape Crisis Center.

Leslie Timmons, a community educator at the organization, said that in 2019 their organization assisted in over 400 sexual assault cases and 60 human trafficking cases.

Timmons said the donations would go toward helping sex traffic victims to be reunited with their families. She said care packages are also needed for victims in the hospital.

“The donations are so important,” she said, “People should not go through a traumatic event, such as sexual violence alone by themselves, she said.

Timmons said every donation, no matter how small it might seem, will help nonprofits in West Texas make a difference.

“It might just be a small donation to you, but for the victims that are receiving these funds, it’s a huge, huge difference in their lives,” said Timmons.