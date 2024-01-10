LUBBOCK, Texas — David Glasheen announced Wednesday his candidacy for Lubbock City Council District 3.

“Many people in the community have approached me and asked me to run to represent District 3,” Glasheen said. “I volunteer to serve — and to be an advocate for our community’s conservative values. As your representative, my top three priorities will be public safety, infrastructure, and limited government.”

Glasheen was born and raised in City Council District 3 of Lubbock, Texas. After graduating from Lubbock High and attending college, Glasheen served as an officer in the United States Marine Corps, rising to the rank of captain. He is currently an attorney at Glasheen, Valles & Inderman.

“I believe Lubbock is one of the best places in the world to work, worship, and raise a family,” Glasheen said. “I want to help build our city’s future in a way that’s true to our West Texas values.”

Mark McBrayer currently holds the Lubbock City Council District 3 seat, however as of Wednesday he announced his candidacy for mayor.