‘Go Blue’ campaign raising awareness for National Child Abuse Prevention Month

(The following is a news release from the Lubbock Area United Way)

LUBBOCK, TX – Amid new concerns about child abuse, the Go Blue Lubbock campaign, held every April as a part of National Child Abuse Prevention Month, stresses the importance of protecting children and preventing child abuse on the South Plains.

With added pressures brought on by health concerns, job insecurity, financial strain, and other effects of the crisis, children are at greater risk as parents and caregivers struggle to cope. In addition, with schools closed, educators have less access to children and are less likely to notice signs of abuse. Educators are one of the largest groups of reporters of child abuse and neglect.

In 2019, there were 3,095 confirmed cases of child abuse in the Lubbock Region. 15 children lost their lives in abuse or neglect related fatalities in this area. The Lubbock area continues to have one of the highest rates of confirmed abuse or neglect in the state with an average of three confirmed cases in Lubbock County every day.

The South Plains Coalition for Child Abuse Prevention (SPCCAP) Chair Carla Olson said, “Preventing child abuse matters, even more, today than it did prior to the COVID-19 outbreak because families and parents are experiencing more stress, more anxiety, and more instability. These factors make it more difficult to parent in the way we all want to. It’s hard to be a parent or caregiver in the best of times. In our new reality, it is much harder.”

The public is invited to participate in the campaign by wearing blue on Go Blue Fridays throughout the month of April and sharing and tagging with the hashtag #GoBlueLubbock. More information is available on United Way’s website at liveunitedlubbock.org/gobluelubbock.

Go Blue Lubbock is a partnership between the South Plains Coalition for Child Abuse Prevention, Lubbock Area United Way, and the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce.

