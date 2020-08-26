Go Fund Me page for family home damaged in East Lubbock fires

LUBBOCK, Texas — On August 13, five homes were severely damaged in what started as a backyard trash fire but quickly enveloped practically a whole neighborhood in East Lubbock County. However, while four of those homes were destroyed, one house is still standing, but it has significant smoke and fire damage.

On Tuesday, Freddy Garcia, a man that grew up in the neighborhood whose cousin, said his cousin Lucas Garcia currently lives in that home.

He said his entire family has lived in the area for around 50 years. Lucas’s home had belonged to Freddy’s aunt and has passed down from generation to generation.

“Our family’s been in this neighborhood since before I was born, they moved here when the tornado hit in town,” said Freddy Garcia. “It’s really tight-knit. As kids, we grew up running these little neighborhood streets.”

Freddy Garcia said that losing this home would be especially troubling for the family. Lucas’s mother and Freddy’s aunt, Rosemary, died a few years ago due to lymphoma.

Lucas cared for her throughout her final days, and he even said goodbye to her as she died, according to Freddy.

In the fire, they lost practically all of her remaining belongings.

“This is where they lived, he and his mom. He took care of his mom until the very end. Like he literally said goodbye to her,” said Freddy. “His mom’s room was in the front. The furniture in there, all the movies, anything that he had left of pictures and stuff that was up there. It’s all gone. It smoldered for at least two days afterward, we had to put a sprinkler out here and water it constantly because we couldn’t put it out.”

The loss of the house has been heartbreaking, and to preserve what’s left of it, Freddy said they would have to act quickly.

“If it doesn’t get fixed in a timely manner, I mean, it could be a total loss, you know, if it doesn’t get taken care of,” said Freddy. “Anybody would feel much, much better and be able to come home in from work and take a shower, eat in your own house, you know, have your dog in there and sleeping, waiting for you to get home. You know, he’s got two little Chihuahuas, you know, so like, it matters, you know, like to have a normal life again.”

Freddy said that Lucas wanted to be interviewed for this story, but has been picking up different jobs working construction to try and get by during this difficult time while saving enough to repair the house. Freddy said that Lucas is currently staying with a neighbor who has given him some extra clothes and other personal items.

However, he said that anything helps – whether it’s monetary, gift cards, dog food or personal hygiene items. If you’re interested in contributing or donating anything, you can visit their Go Fund Me page.