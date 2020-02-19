Goal met after Lubbock wheelchair stolen

LUBBOCK, Texas – On Saturday, a custom-built manual wheelchair that was stolen and the family reached out to the community to help get it back.

Only a couple days later the goal was met on their Go Fund Me to get a new chair.

Thank you for all the help from our community to help get the word out to help this family.

The wheelchair belongs to Tristan Montoya, 22, who was diagnosed with Hereditary Spastic Paraplegia (HSP) when he was 17. According to the National Institutes of Health, the disease is characterized by progressive weakness and stiffness of the legs. There are no treatments for HSP.

