HOBBS, N.M.– The community of Hobbs came together on Saturday to help raise money for a family whose daughter is battling cancer.

Lea County Sheriff’s Deputy Fernando Jimenez’s daughter, Ciara, was diagnosed with cancer last year and the community he’s served for so many years put together a fundraiser and concert that ultimately raised $45,000.

David Kemp of the Justin Kemp Band told EverythingLubbock.com he and Fernando attended the police academy together in the early 2000’s and he just wanted to do what he could for the Jimenez family during this difficult time.

David also said over 200 hamburgers and hot dogs were donated to the event by a “private donor” and were cooked by members of the Lea County Sheriff’s Office.

Items including a cow were auctioned off to the public along with a couple of firearms, a set of golf clubs and many other things.

David also told EverythingLubbock.com “God did this” in regards to the substantial amount of money raised for Deputy Jimenez and his family.