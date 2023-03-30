LUBBOCJ, Texas — Lubbock Christian University dedicated Thursday to a day of service to the city of Lubbock.

Hundreds of students at LCU volunteered their time to over 10 nonprofits across the Hub City.

One of the locations was Habitat for Humanity, where they helped cleaned the streets.

“We’re just working with them to try to make them look as good as possible.” Collin Lea, Volunteer, said.

Lea said its more than just giving back.

“To be able to come out here for me means that I get to bless people that I I might not meet at all. And I think that that’s part of God’s work.” Lea said.

Kaili Hutchinson, Assistant dean of students, said it’s a great opportunity for the university.

“I think it’s really important for them to see the different nonprofits that are in the community that they might not be aware of, especially those that aren’t from Lubbock. We strive to be the hands and feet of Jesus and in any way that we can to love our neighbors.” Hutchinson said.