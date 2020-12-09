GoFundMe account established for Lubbock Walmart shooting victim

LUBBOCK, Texas — A GoFundMe account has been established for the family of a Muleshoe man who was killed inside a Lubbock Walmart store.

Roel (Roy) Munoz was shopping at the Walmart store located in the 700 Block of West Loop 289 on Friday, December 4 when he was killed.

Munoz worked for Southwest Food Enterprises and oversaw the school cafeterias in Muleshoe, Sudan and Morton.

The goal is to raise $10,000 to assist with funeral services.

According to an arrest warrant and police reports obtained by EverythingLubbock.com, Munoz was shot by Kaleb Anthony Vasquez, 20, in the hardware area.

The arrest warrant listed no apparent reason behind the fatal shooting.

Vasquez ran out of the store following the shooting and was followed by a Walmart employee. The employee told police they witnessed Vasquez drop the gun inside a sewer.

Lubbock Police said a few hours later, Vasquez attempted to carjack a vehicle outside a convenience store near 19th Street and Avenue A.

He was apprehended and was charged with murder and robbery. Bond on his murder charge was set at $500,000.

As of Wednesday morning, Vasquez remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center.

Arrangements for Munoz have not been announced at this time.

