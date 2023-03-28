LUBBOCK, Texas– The family of Lubbock hit-and-run victim, Keyanna English-King, created a GoFundMe account on Monday to help raise funds for funeral costs.

Keyanna was killed on Friday night after she was struck by an SUV while walking on the south side of the road in the 8800 block of 19th street. LPD said she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and the vehicle were located on Sunday by the LPD’s Major Crimes Unit. However, no arrests have been made.

According to the GoFundMe, Keyanna was referred to as “a sweet innocent ambitious girl” with a heart “made of gold.”

If you would like to donate to Keyanna’s GoFundMe click here.

