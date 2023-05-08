LUBBOCK, Texas– A Lubbock family created a GoFundMe account for the funerals of a family of four who was killed in a crash early Saturday morning.

The GoFundMe stated Xavier Caballero, 23, and his wife Melodie, 21, were “struck by a drunk driver.” Xavier and Melodie’s children Marcellus, 2, and Lezlie, 1, along with Melodie’s unborn child were also killed in the crash.

LPD said Xavier was driving in the 7000 block of Marsha Sharp Freeway with Melodie and the kids when they were struck by an SUV driven George Wallace, 46. Xavier, Melodie and Wallace were pronounced dead at the scene. Lezlie and Marcellus were taken to University Medical Center where they later died.

A representative for the family told EverythingLubbock.com this was the only GoFundMe account created with the authorization of the Caballero Family.

