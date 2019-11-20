GoFundMe makes announcement for Lubbock 6-year-old shot in drive-by shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas– GoFundMe announced on Wednesday morning that a fund has been set up for the 6-year-old who was shot in Central Lubbock.

Josiah Villarreal was shot when someone fired six shots at a home in the 5000 block of 38th Street. The shots hit Josiah in the head, causing serious injuries.

The announcement from GoFundMe said Josiah’s mother is a single mother of two children, and she will need to take time off work to be with her son.

To view the GoFundMe fundraiser, click the link HERE.

