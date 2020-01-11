GoFundMe pages started for Lubbock first responders killed, injured in crash

LUBBOCK, Texas — GoFundMe pages have been started for the police officer and firefighters that were killed in a crash Saturday morning.

David Eric Hill, 39, worked for Lubbock Fire Rescue for 10 years and was raised to Lieutenant in July, per the GoFundMe page.

Matt Dawson, 30, is in critical condition following the accident. He joined Lubbock Fire Rescue in 2014.

Nicholas Reyna, 27, is the police officer killed in the crash.

RELATED STORY: https://www.everythinglubbock.com/news/local-news/lubbock-firefighter-police-officer-killed-while-working-crash-on-interstate-27/

The fundraisers for all three men have goals of $10,000.

You can donate to Hill’s fundraiser HERE, Reyna’s fundraiser HERE and to Dawson’s HERE.