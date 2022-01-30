LUBBOCK, Texas — A GoFundMe created to buy food and drinks for Texas Tech University students camping out for basketball tickets passed $10,000 Sunday.

The students are camping out to see the No. 13 Red Raiders play the University of Texas on Tuesday. It will be Tech’s first game against former coach Chris Beard, who left for UT in the offseason.

Students began camping out after Texas Tech beat Mississippi State Saturday night. The GoFundMe was created Sunday morning.

“The purpose of this is to provide food and drinks for the Texas Tech students camping out for the UT basketball game on February 1st,” the GoFundMe’s description reads. “The students show their support for the university, time to show our support for the students!”

A donor by the name of Joe Fairless donated $6,000 to the cause, the website showed.