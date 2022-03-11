LUBBOCK, Texas — A GoFundMe was set up to help the victims of a house explosion that happened in South Lubbock Thursday afternoon.

Just before 3:00 p.m. Thursday, a city pipeline crew struck a gas line while making emergency repairs in the alleyway behind the house, Lubbock officials said in a written statement.

Lubbock Fire Rescue said, around an hour, later there was a large explosion. The house was severely damaged, and, as of Friday the house had been demolished.

First responders evacuated 35 homes in the immediate area. Residents were allowed back into their houses Thursday evening, and utilities were restored.

“On March 10, 2022, our parents left for work, not knowing that afternoon their home of 40 years would burn to the ground due to a gas leak and explosion,” the GoFundMe said.

According to the fundraiser page, four pets were at the home when the house exploded: Three cats and a 20-year-old dog.

“Unfortunately, the cats are likely gone,” the page said, “however the family’s dog miraculously escaped unscathed when firefighters pulled her from her dog house.”

The family lost everything in the home, “from family albums to wedding rings, and keepsakes that can never be replaced,” the page said.

As of 4:00 p.m., the GoFundMe had raised $10,365 of its $20,000 goal in five hours.

The house Friday afternoon after being demolished (Nexstar/Staff)

The aftermath of the explosion Thursday night (Nexstar/Staff)

Drone footage of the scene (Nexstar/Staff)

