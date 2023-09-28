LUBBOCK, Texas — Stephen Green, 45, of Wolfforth was left in shock, and in a financial hardship after he said his brother Michael Green, 49, “snapped” on Saturday, claiming the life of their mother and himself and leaving their father and Stephen’s son injured. He said, however, the outpour of love and support has been unbelievable.

On September 23, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 9200 block of Barton Avenue just before 12:30 a.m. and found Cynthia Green, 67, Louis Green, 73, and Brice Green, 25, with gunshot wounds.

Deputies were able to identify the suspect as Michael.

Stephen told EverythingLubbock that while his brother suffered terrible mental health illness, he never imagined he would do something like this. He was lucky to be absent when the tragic events took place.

Stephen’s father, Louis, was treated and released the same day while his son, Brice, is stable but has a long road to recovery ahead of him. Unfortunately, his mother Cindy did not survive. Michael also took his own life, authorities found.

“My mom was an amazing mom…her life was taking care of her family,” Stephen said. “It’s gonna be really hard without her. She was just everything to all of us.”

Stephen also reminisced about his brother Michael.

“My brother loved playing cards,” Stephen said. “Michael loved bike riding – he loved outdoors, pool.”

The night of the incident, Michael and Brice were at the house playing cards, something they did often, Stephen said. Brice told his parents afterwards that Michael had dropped the gun, said something and then started shooting.

“My dad is considering Brice just a hero. He lunged at Mike which is why he was shot,” said Stephen.

The good news, Stephen said, is Brice is expected to return home soon. People have offered the family help building a ramp for him to get in and out with his wheelchair.

A viewing will be Thursday, Oct. 5, 6 – 8 p.m. at Wilson’s Funeral Home, 920 Highway 62 in Wolfforth. The funeral will be Friday Oct. 6, 10 a.m., at Rock City Church, 5833 4th Street in Lubbock. Michael will be cremated then buried with Cindy at Resthaven, Stephen said.

A GoFundMe was started by a longtime family friend of the Greens, Scott Muncy. If you would like to help this family during this difficult time, click here.